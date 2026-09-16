NFL Week 2 Injury Tracker: Sam Darnold Officially Ruled Out vs. Cardinals

As anticipated, the Seahawks will officially be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold when they take on the Cardinals in Week 2, coach Mike Macdonald confirmed to reporters on Wednesday. Darnold, who exited Seattle’s 13–10 win over the Patriots early, is dealing with a glute injury.

Macdonald also noted that they don’t expect Darnold to land on injured reserve at this point, and that Drew Lock will start again for the Seahawks. Third-stringer Jalen Milroe will back him up.

With Darnold officially out, here’s a look at some other notable injury updates from around the league.

Vikings

The Vikings announced that quarterback Kyler Murray was limited in Wednesday’s practice as he works through concussion protocol. Murray suffered a concussion early in the Vikings’ win over the Packers on Sunday, but he has not been ruled out for Week 2 vs. the Bears.

The Vikings also placed running back Jordan Mason on IR due to a small fracture in his thumb. All players that land on IR must miss at least four games.

Bengals

In other quarterback injury news, Joe Burrow announced Wednesday that he is dealing with back tightness. Burrow, who has missed significant time in three seasons due to injury, told reporters he plans to play on Sunday against the Texans.

Lions

The Lions will be without two of their starting offensive linemen on Thursday against the Bills. Both rookie tackle Blake Miller and guard Christian Mahogany have been ruled out for the game, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

49ers

The 49ers are placing a couple players on injured reserve, starting with rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who sustained a deltoid sprain in the team’s win over the Rams. Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Stribling underwent surgery on Wednesday and that he is expected to miss “close to 10 weeks” with the injury. The team also placed tight end Jake Tonges on IR after he sustained an MCL injury in the game. Tonges will miss the rest of the season.

Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Stribling underwent surgery on Wednesday and that he is expected to miss “close to 10 weeks” with the injury.

Ravens

Ravens coach Jesse Minter announced Wednesday that rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane will be placed on IR after undergoing surgery for his wrist injury in the morning. Veteran receiver Zay Flowers, who caught five passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Colts, remains “day-to-day” with a hamstring injury. Flowers did not practice Wednesday.

The Ravens are set to take on the Saints this week.

Chargers

Third-year receiver Ladd McConkey will not practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Kris Rhim . McConkey exited Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals with a rib injury after catching five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers’ offense was not as good when McConkey left the game. The team takes on the Raiders this week.

Falcons

Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the Falcons have not ruled any of their quarterbacks out ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Panthers, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. Kendall adds that Tua Tagovailoa is not practicing on Wednesday, but both Michael Penix Jr. and Week 1 starter Cooper Rush are taking part in practice.