Week 9 NFL Takeaways: Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers Look Very Familiar
We’re working our way through Week 9, with Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline fast approaching. As we’ve been doing all season, we’ll publish the takeaways Sunday and update them live through Monday morning. So come back again if not all 10 are here yet …
If you’ve watched Jim Harbaugh’s teams over the years, then the Los Angeles Chargers are becoming exactly who you thought they’d be. And that starts with having torchbearers like Derwin James on the roster.
I was at the first day of Chargers camp this summer and heard, from more than a few people, this running joke that Harbaugh wanted everyone to do as James would do. The serious part of it: In James, the new coach had found a kindred spirit, the same way he did with guys such as Patrick Willis and Frank Gore in San Francisco 13 years ago.
So where Willis and Gore set the foundation for Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers, James is doing the same for the Harbaugh’s Chargers. Oh, and as for that joke? James laughed when I asked.
“He’s like a father away from home—he’s that role model, that big uncle, everything I need,” James told me from the postgame locker room Sunday in Cleveland. “Having a coach like that who’s experienced, that’s been to a Super Bowl, knows what it takes, won a national championship, he’s serious about winning. Every day, you see it in his message and how his other coaches coach.
“When you got a leader like that leading, you see the team that we have, with the guys we have. You can see the team we’re forming over here. Coach Harbaugh’s around us to give us that chance.”
It’s what Harbaugh’s done everywhere he’s been—and is doing again in Los Angeles.
Sunday’s 27–10 rout of the Cleveland Browns was just more evidence of what’s been quietly developing along over the past few months. The Chargers didn’t run all over Cleveland, but J.K. Dobbins was effective when he needed to be, churning out 85 yards, and scoring on runs of 16 and seven yards. Justin Herbert only threw 27 times, but was incredibly efficient with his opportunities. And as long been the case, Harbaugh also has a kickass defense.
At Stanford and San Francisco, he delegated that phase to Vic Fangio. At Michigan, it was D.J. Durkin, Don Brown, Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter. Minter came with Harbaugh this time around and has shown, again, how good Harbaugh is at finding the right people to handle that side of the ball, and fit it to his overarching vision for the team.
“Jesse Minter is the GOAT. Jesse Minter has been one of the best coaches I’ve had,” James says. “Since OTAs, we’ve been training the way we train as DBs. We don’t just play one position. Everybody can play everywhere in our secondary. That’s what’s helping us communicate. We’re making it tough on the opposing team because they don’t know where everybody’s going to be at.”
Nor do they know what’s coming. As James explains it, the opponent’s offense , has to react later than it wants to. “When you can make everything look the same and make the quarterback play quarterback postsnap,” James says, “I feel like it’s hard, with the rush we have coming.”
It was hard for Jameis Winston this week (235 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 50.5 passer rating) versus how he looked last week (334 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. 115.3 rating).
It showed up in a big way, too, on Winston’s final pick of the day, one that essentially locked up the Chargers’ win in the fourth quarter. The Chargers gave the quarterback a presnap look that they’d only played zone out of all day. Postsnap, they went to man coverage, with double teams underneath. The switch led to Winston throwing into coverage. The double team gave rookie Tarheeb Still the freedom to undercut the route.
It was Still’s first career pick. It showed, too, how the defense could work for a rookie, the same as it does for a seasoned vet such as James or Khalil Mack, giving the players a shot to play fast and physical while the offense tries to figure out what’s happening. Which, of course, is a big reason why no team has given up fewer points per game than the Chargers.
And it all fits into this big picture Harbaugh is painting once again, with a rock-solid defense complementing a physical, run-game-driven offense, with a smart, efficient quarterback at the controls.
That’s the vision, and genius of Harbaugh even if you might see it a different way.
“They don’t understand the quirkiness—the weirdness is in the details,” James says. “That’s how he’s so successful. You may look at him as quirky, but he really loves football. I’ve never met a coach that loves football as much as coach Harbaugh. He would die for football. He loves it that much.”
It shows in how his 5–3 team is playing now.
“We’re having fun,” James satys. “We have a camaraderie. We can play tough if we need to play tough. We can match up guys and play finesse, too. We can play whatever type of game, and I feel like that will allow us to be who we are. As long as we keep finding our identity, the tough team will win out.”
And it looks like the tougher team most weeks, once again, is the one coached by Harbaugh.
Trade deadline buzz
The trade deadline got a little more interesting. We have a full rundown that went up on Sunday afternoon. The main point I make in it: That this year will probably be like most others, with far more rumors and talks than actual action.
That said, the deadline is a week later this year—thanks to the Browns for proposing the move—which does allow for teams to have a bit more of a full picture of where they’re at ahead of it. And so it’s at least interesting to consider where teams are now against where they were a couple of days ago to assess whether or not there’s a difference in the extra week.
Let’s take a look …
• The Denver Broncos really took one on the chin. While still at 5–4, they’re still very much in the playoff race, so the idea of going out and renting, say, another receiver may not make as much sense after seeing the gap between where they are and a team such as the Ravens. It also could push them to move a player such as Baron Browning.
• Conversely, the Atlanta Falcons are now 6–3, and Arizona is 5–4, both are in first in their divisions, and both carry a lot of momentum at the season’s turn. So each could redouble the efforts already made to go and get pass-rush help, with opportunity in front of them.
• It sounds funny, then, to not include the 7–2 Washington Commanders in that group. But my sense is they are committed to building the team a certain way, and they still have big enough holes at premium positions, where if they stand pat and sit on the capital they have … I’d get it.
• The Browns (2–7) are on the other end of the spectrum. They have a first-round pick this April for the first time since making the Deshaun Watson trade. They have uncertainty at quarterback. So moving guys such as Za’Darius Smith and Greg Newsome II, who may not be part of the long-term picture, to start building toward the draft does make sense.
• The Giants (2-7) were already exploring moving guys such as Darius Slayton and Azeez Ojulari. Maybe they should be more aggressive. And the Raiders (2–7) strike me as another team that should be making moves (because of the amount of holes they have to fill)—but they haven’t sent out a lot of signals, at least not yet, that they will be.
We’ll see over the next day and a half what kind of difference the deadline makes.
New York Jets
The second-half New York Jets were the Jets we expected to see. And that, to me, is what would give me hope heading into the back half of the season, were I rooting for the team.
Let’s consider where Jeff Ulbrich’s team was heading into halftime on Thursday. It was down 7–0. Aaron Rodgers was, by his own admission, bad. Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson had six catches for 34 yards (a 5.67-yard average). The run game was an afterthought. Rookie Malachi Corley forked over six points, when he voluntarily flipped the ball away at the goal line on what should’ve been a walk-in touchdown. The Texans had 108 yards rushing.
If anything, you’d look at all that, say the Jets were lucky to be down just 7–0, and expect a good Texans team to jam on the accelerator and bury Rodgers’s second season in New York.
Instead, the opposite happened.
After that half—and after a week in that building, coming off the loss to the New England Patriots, that was described to me as “weird” where “everyone was “walking on eggshells”—somehow Ulbrich, Rodgers and the rest of them dug deep and, just maybe, saved the Jets’ season. The final was Jets 21, Texans 13. The context for the Jets, which includes the above, was even better.
That’s because what we saw on Thursday night was a lot of what we expected from the Jets, really going all the way back to April of 2023. It was Rodgers unlocking the blue-chip talent of Wilson, with Wilson one-handing two touchdown catches—the latter one of the best grabs you’ll ever see, on third-and-19 to give the Jets their first lead. It was Adams delivering the dagger, toasting rookie Kamari Lassiter on another third-down, with the game in the balance. It was a loaded defensive line sacking C.J. Stroud eight times.
Even better, the offensive line stabilized (though that might’ve been aided by Will Anderson Jr.’s injury), and without its starting guards, and the run game gave Rodgers & Co. the balance needed to put together touchdown drives of 11, 12 and eight plays. Sauce Gardner, at least for a night, broke his slump on the other side of the ball.
It was, in summary, a good reminder of why we thought so highly of the Jets in August.
Now, we’ll see if they can build on it in Arizona next week. If they win that one, and can come back and beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, they’ll be 5–6 going into their bye, and, I’d say, part of a completely different conversation.
NFL’s handling of the election
The elephant in the room that Tuesday’s election is in so many American workplaces has been addressed in different ways across the NFL. You can count me among the people ready for Tuesday, and everything that comes with it, to be over with it. But that doesn’t mean I don’t understand and respect the weight all of it has on a lot of folks.
Of course, it has felt this way through the past couple of presidential elections, and that’s why I think it’s so interesting that the conversation in NFL circles is way more toned down this time around.
In 2016 and ’20, it was inescapable. This year, you simply aren’t getting the side of politics with your football that you did in the past—which is a welcome development for a lot of people. The next question, then, would be whether we’ve gotten here by design. So to find out, on Friday, I polled nine teams to see what they’re telling their players. Here, as anonymized items, is what I got back.
• The first team had its public relations director address the team Thursday. The PR chief raised the example from last weekend of Nick Bosa—telling players he’d lose a sum of at least five figures from the fallout, and he didn’t even utter a word—in emphasizing to the players that, while they’re free to speak out, there can be a cost to it. He added that, as a result, Bosa’s teammates had to answer questions they otherwise wouldn’t have had to, as an example of how a personal statement can become a team matter.
• The second team hasn’t done or said anything formally to the players, focusing instead on playing Sunday, and trusting that those guys know how to handle themselves.
• The head coach for a third team addressed his players Wednesday, telling them that he’d publicly advocate for voting, without disseminating his own leanings. The coach then told the players that the team has public relations and public affairs staff there to help anyone wanting to make a statement to craft that statement. Also, he asked the players simply to let the team know if something was coming, so they’d be prepared for it.
• A fourth team hasn’t formally sat the team down on it, but messaged to them that if they do speak, to speak for themselves and not their teammates or the organization. The plan for this team is to try to ascertain whether the questions will be asked, based on the media on hand, after Sunday’s action, and talk to the players postgame about it before reporters come in the locker room, if that’s necessary.
• A fifth team briefed the players at the start of the season on what was ahead, telling them to be smart and to understand that what they say or do can impact how the outside world perceives them. The team also emphasized education to the players—asking that they try to be informed on whatever they’re talking about in the political realm. The plan is to circle back with the players about it on Monday.
• A sixth team incorporated its messaging into its normal voter education sessions that take place over the summer, telling the players that this year most off-the-field questions, whether intentional or not, would be related back to politics and the election. The PR folks told the players they could talk, and they’d be responsible for anything they said, and also that there was nothing wrong with saying nothing (they gave them strategies to do that).
• A seventh team had the PR director address the players at the start of the season, and he told the players that the fall would be a sensitive and emotionally charged time, and to be mindful of the weight of their words on not just themselves, but also everyone else that sat with them in the meeting room that morning. He added that the team is a unifying force in the community, focused on bringing people together, rather than dividing them. A speaker then explained voter registration to the players, and the PR folks later had one-on-ones to talk to key team leaders and the head coach about the platform they all have.
• An eighth team discussed the election as part of media training and voter education during training camp, and has leaned on the culture the head coach has built that allows for players to speak for, and be, themselves. The PR staff also met one-on-one with team leaders and more outspoken players, and some players came back to the PR staff to ask about handling any questions on the Bosa situation.
• Finally, our ninth team has taken the perspective that voting and politics are a personal thing, but put guys through an external voter awareness campaign, mostly telling them to be responsible, and know how their words can affect those around them. This team is also considering having the GM and head coach give the players a quick reminder Monday.
And if you want another sign that the temperature on this stuff has been turned down in the NFL since four and eight years ago, one might’ve come from the round of golf that Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie played with former president Barack Obama at Merion Golf Club last week. In meeting with the media afterward, Barkley and Hurts were asked about the experience, but not their politics.
My guess is that wouldn’t have happened four falls ago.