Jets Coach Revealed What He Told Malachi Corley After Goal-Line Blunder
New York Jets rookie receiver Malachi Corley found his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons Thursday night in his team's 21–13 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.
Corley, a third-round pick by the Jets in 2024, appeared to score the first touchdown of his career on a 19-yard rush in the second quarter. But a replay review revealed that Corley actually dropped the football before crossing the goal line. And since it went out of the back of the end zone, the Texans were awarded the ball at the 20-yard line on a touchback instead of the Jets taking a 7–0 lead.
After the Jets closed out their third win of the year, New York coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters what he said to Corley after that potential game-changing miscue.
"First of all, you can't do that," Ulbrich said Thursday night. "And second of all, you owe us one."
Corley didn't get another chance at redemption Thursday night. He played just six of New York's 58 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted in the passing game or handed the ball on another run.
Corley has just 22 total yards on two touches to start his career in a crowded Jets receiver room. But perhaps there will be an opportunity down the road for the rookie to redeem himself in New York. And if there is, Corley certainly will remember to hang on to the football well into the end zone.