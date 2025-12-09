What Philip Rivers’s Potential Colts Comeback Means for His Hall of Fame Eligibility
Philip Rivers retired from the NFL after the 2020 season, and he was eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time this year. Just a couple weeks ago, the former quarterback was named a semifinalist out of the modern era players.
However, his chances of making the Hall of Fame this upcoming year could be halted if he decides to unretire and sign with the Colts. The 44-year-old is meeting with the Colts on Tuesday and could possibly sign with them as Indianapolis deals with a slew of injuries in the quarterback room.
So, what would a return to the field do for his Hall of Fame eligibility?
Well, if Rivers signs with the Colts and takes a single snap with the team, his eligibility would reset, meaning he wouldn’t be able to be considered for the Hall of Fame for five more seasons. He would be nearly 50 before the Hall of Fame considers him again, if that ends up being the case.
Rivers is undoubtedly weighing a large number of factors while deciding on his potential return, and it’s definitely possible his eligibility is one of them. It has been five years for him, and he could lose the progress he’s made in his Hall of Fame campaign. That said, if he comes back and helps lead the Colts on a postseason run, it could make for one impressive addition to his case for making it to Canton.
If Rivers is signed to the Colts' practice squad and doesn't get elevated to the active roster, then he will remain eligible for the Hall of Fame this year.