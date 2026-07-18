Seahawks Show NFL Draft Is Key to Reloading Roster

This offseason started roughly for the Seattle Seahawks, but it wasn’t something that they weren’t prepared for. Not long after winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history, other teams were winning to pay top dollar for the Seahawks’ top free agents. The Seahawks lost four players, with two being full-time starters. Seattle lost running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, edge rusher Boye Mafe and cornerback Riq Woolen.

The organization and the fans weren’t worried about the departures because they knew from experience that the roster could be replaced. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks using the NFL Draft as a consistent formula to help the team reload and replace the departing player is another systematic process. General manager John Schneider is one of the best roster-building executives and it all starts with the NFL Draft.

How the 2026 NFL Draft is Another Example of the Roster Building Process

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks lost two starters and two key backup defenders, but the front office found suitable replacements in the 2026 NFL Draft one month later. They replaced Walker in the first round, 32nd overall pick, in Jadarian Price. While he backed up a Heisman Trophy finalist at Notre Dame, Price still had plenty of touches to show he is one of the most dynamic and athletic running backs in the Draft. While he’ll need to prove himself in the rookie training camp and the team training camp, Price has the talent and the well-balanced ability to be the new No. 1 running back.

Seattle also lost Bryant, another full-time starter, who had some good moments last season. The Seahawks are confident that veteran Ty Okada can be a capable full-time starter, but that doesn’t mean Bryant’s replacement was left undone. The front office drafted safety Bud Clark in the second round, 64th overall pick, to help play safety and stretch the field. Bryant wasn’t the only replacement in the Seahawks’ defensive backs. The Seahawks are replacing Woolen with cornerback Julian Neal, who was drafted in the third round, 99th overall pick.

Other NFL Drafts Playing a Huge Factor in the Seahawks’ Roster

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schneider and his front office staff have been efficient at using the NFL Draft to fill out their roster. There are seven offensive starters and four defensive starters who have been drafted by the Seahawks for the sole purpose of being immediate starters or who would eventually be starters. Four more starters on the team, including three defensively, who were either picked up as undrafted free agents or previously played for a team as undrafted free agents.

Some of the starters selected by the Seahawks range from the first round to the fifth round. Offensively, Price, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, left tackle Charles Cross and left guard Grey Zabel are all former first-round picks. Defensively, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and cornerback Devon Witherspoon are former first-round picks.

The Seahawks always evaluate the next set of talented players in future NFL Drafts. There are several options Seattle could go to for the 2027 NFL Draft, depending on which players are set to be free agents next. Seattle has right guard Anthony Bradford, center Jalen Sundell, edge rusher Unchenna Nwosu and defensive tackle Leonard Williams. These are likely the positions that will be on the radar first for the Seahawks in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Seahawks are always thinking about reloading their roster depending on their current or future situations and contracts.

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