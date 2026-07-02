What Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Play at Their Wedding? These Are Our Predictions

What does the greatest pop star in a generation play at her own wedding?

Does she tap into her expansive discography and queue up a selection of her own top hits? (A bit self-serving, but you couldn’t really fault her.) Does she stick to the oldies, the de facto plays, the Earth, Wind and Fire’s of the world, as though these were any old nuptials? (Hey, “September” is overplayed for a reason.) Or, does she go completely rogue, leaning on her lauded music chops to build a dancefloor experience that’s totally curated to her taste?

It’s a curious question, and one the resident Swifties of Sports Illustrated will attempt to answer ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, reportedly scheduled for July 3rd, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Below, we did our best to build the perfect (and likeliest) line-up of tuneage at the country’s royal wedding, which will no doubt be well-attended by professional athletes and musical heavyweights alike, all of whom are probably expecting a party unlike any they’ve attended before.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the DJ.

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The Gimmes:

“Fight for Your Right”

Travis Kelce is … obsessed with this song, as any Chiefs fan knows. It is his signature rallying cry, a call to action he first made famous when the tight end was handed the mic after the Chiefs defeated the Titans in the 2019-20 AFC Championship Game. Since then, Trav has pulled this one out on The Tonight Show, then again when K.C. clinched another Super Bowl appearance in 2023-24, so it follows that he will be leading his wedding guests in another rousing rendition when the time comes on Friday night. Oh, to be a fly on that wall.

— Brigid Kennedy

“Love Story”

For years, men with popped collars and women in cocktail dresses have gathered on dance floors to perform what has become a marriage rite of passage: the bridge of Swift's “Love Story." The tribal-like ritual goes like this: At the song’s midpoint, drunken bridesmaids and groomsmen form a circle around the happy couple. Then, in keeping with the lyrics, the groom kneels on the floor and "presents" the bride with a ring, which she happily accepts. By the time the words “Marry me, Juliet” have rolled around, all hell has broken loose. Would it be a bit cliché to see Taylor dance to this at her own event? Perhaps. But would it also be such a fitting, full-circle moment that it simply must be done? No doubt.

— B. K.

“Swag Surfin’”

Apologies to Eagles fan Scott Swift—this is about to be a Chiefs-heavy party. Which means there are about to be a lot of Kansas City references on the aux. “Swag Surfin” by Fast Life Yungstaz—a staple tune at Arrowhead—is a high-energy romp that would inject literally any event (funerals? Worth a try.) with a dose of adrenaline, and therefore a must-play at the royal wedding. Scott, you’ll happily forget which team you root for while dancing to this.

— B. K.

“Mr. Brightside”

You will die, you will pay taxes, and you will hear “Mr. Brightside” at a wedding, even if that wedding is between two of the most famous people in the world. These are just the facts. While you might think that Taylor would surely want to eschew such traditions, we cannot forget that she and Travis are millennials, and almost exhaustingly so. They also do not self-identify as “cool” people, which is part of their mass appeal. Travis, in particular, stays decently connected to Regular Person status thanks to his brother Jason, who repels celebrity-driven self-importance like the plague. All to say: it seems more likely than not this crowd-pleaser will make it onto the playlist, and probably because Taylor and Travis genuinely can’t imagine their wedding without it.

— B. K.

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

British crooner Raye, who opened for Swift during a Wembley Stadium stop back in 2024, is responsible for the world's latest nuptials-centric hit: the high-energy, horn-heavy “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” The combination of her pre-existing relationship with Taylor and the song’s prevalence as of late makes me think this chart-topper will most certainly receive some airtime over wedding weekend. Remember: despite her popularity, Taylor relishes in relatability. Although there is plenty of pomp and circumstance involved here, a large part of me believes that she wants her wedding to feel … somewhat normal? Hence, songs we all know and love.

— B. K.

“Blank Space,” Taylor Swift

Another song from her discography? Is she that egotistical? Narcissism may have been a common trait of Swift’s exes, but it’s really not in her wheelhouse. When this song booms across the speakers, it won’t be for her, but for her soon-to-be hubby, who loves the song as much as any 1989 stan. “I mean ‘Blank Space’ is a song that I’ll always listen to forever,” Kelce said back in 2024 . He also named “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Cowboy Like Me” as other faves, but those don’t exactly fit the mood of his big day. Honorable mention goes out to “The Alchemy”—this kind of love only happens once every few lifetimes.

— Kristen Wong

“Edge of Seventeen,” Stevie Nicks

The Knicks are taking over MSG again— Stevie Nicks , that is. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has reportedly been tapped to perform at Swift’s wedding, though it’s unclear to what extent. Will Nicks sing as Swift walks down the aisle? Or will she put on a special mini-concert for all those in the arena? Either way, there’s a good chance Nicks will perform her 1981 solo hit “Edge of Seventeen,” widely considered one of the greatest songs of all time. Some of Swift’s rawest, most vulnerable lyrics came out when she was in her teens, and she continues to wax nostalgic about that time period in her mid-30s. A teenage Taylor would probably be pinching herself at the prospect of getting married to the love of her life (“I thought that I'd never find that beautiful, beautiful life that / Shimmers that innocent light back”). But it’s all real, it’s all happening, and the starry-eyed girl from Reading, Penn., is about to see another one of her dreams come true.

— K. W.

The Highly Possibles:

“Espresso”

I can only assume so much about the guest list for this event, but I have to believe that Sabrina Carpenter made the cut. The pair are very obviously close; for one, Carpenter opened for Swift on the Eras Tour. And while "Espresso" isn't super danceable, the opportunity for Taylor to sing, “I’m working late, ‘cause I’m a singer,” surrounded by all of her closest friends and family—many of whom are also singers and performers—seems way too good for her to pass up. Taylor has more money than God, but she can't buy a core memory like that.

— B. K.

“NUEVAYoL”

I would not say that Bad Bunny is yet inevitable at a wedding (though he will be at mine, I’ll tell you that much), but I believe there’s a strong chance he will appear, albeit sonically, at MSG this weekend. “NUEVAYoL,” the rapper’s popular hit about the Latin diaspora of the Greatest City in the World, feels like the likeliest selection from his oeuvre. It’s a hit that references both summer in NYC and the Fourth of July, which makes it quite timely for this particular celebration, and it’s positively incredible at a party, with its maddeningly quick beat and anthemic refrain.

— B. K.

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it),” Beyoncé

Let’s be honest, weddings are for the single people as much as they are for the couples. Who among us hasn’t gotten absolutely plastered, flirted a little too hard with a bridesmaid, devoured chicken tendies and fries, requested a very inappropriate song for the DJ and then let loose a number of ungodly dance moves that will live on forever in your friend’s camera roll? For years, Swift has always been the bridesmaid, never the bride. Now that her big day is here, don’t think for a second she’s going to forget about the myriad songs in her discography about not finding the one. Single ladies, this song’s for you. (Thank you, Queen B.)

— K. W.

“Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” Fall Out Boy

The tell-tale sign of any millennial is their lifelong bond to emo music. Swift admitted in a recent New York Times interview that when it came to lyricism, she was most influenced by emo and rock bands, and name-dropped Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, whom she has collaborated with in the past (“Electric Touch”). Some would say the existential dread and brooding anxieties found in emo tunes have no place at a wedding. They would be wrong. “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” is a certified banger no matter the event, and we’d bet our Eras Tour merch that Swift agrees.

— K. W.

“Thinking Out Loud,” Ed Sheeran

Swift and Ed Sheeran go wayyy back. While it’s hard to say exactly which Sheeran track might play at the wedding, we’ve got a soft spot for “Thinking Out Loud,” one of his most romantic ballads of all time. The two actually performed a medley of their songs during the Eras Tour, when they reunited on the stage at Wembley and played “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” and “Thinking Out Loud.” It was pretty much your English and math teacher singing together for an iconic pop duet. When the DJ looks to slow things down on the dance floor, Sheeran’s song of everlasting love is an easy go-to crowd-pleaser that holds a special tie to the bride herself.

— K. W.

“Pump Up the Jam,” Technotronic

Truthfully, I did not know what I would find when Googling “Travis Kelce’s favorite songs.” It turns out this bass-heavy, lyrically sparse but super danceable debut single from Technotronic is one of them. If you’ve never heard it before, I can save you the trouble: Ba-dum-ba-dum-ba-dum pump it up ba-dum-ba-dum-ba-dum. The word ‘pump” appears four times in every verse and then roughly 32 times in each of the subsequent bridges. When you think about what one of the all-time greatest songwriters in history would listen to at her wedding, this head-bopping house hit, as catchy as it is, does not come to mind. However, when you think about what the fun-loving and spelling-challenged football player would want on the aux—yup. That tracks.

— K. W.

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” Shania Twain

The Country Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. She’s too busy getting married. While Swift has since matured out of her Tennessee twang, some Shania Twain at the wedding would serve as a great homage to Swift’s roots. This irresistible, feel-good girl-power jam hooks you in from the very beginning and doesn’t let go. Much like true love, perhaps.

— K. W.

The Long Shots:

“Pink Pony Club”

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” became a gay anthem following its 2020 release, but it’s begun cropping up at weddings of all kinds, too. For one, it's great for crowd engagement; when else can guests of all ages belt, “God, what have you done?!” with reckless abandon? We’re not sure whether Taylor is a Chappell fan, and we’re even less sure if Travis and his fellow NFL player know what a Chappell Roan is, but we could see Swift pushing to get this in the queue for her and her gals.

— B. K.

“This Is What You Came For,” Calvin Harris, Rihanna

Oh, how petty it would be to blast a song from her ex, Calvin Harris, at her wedding. For those unaware of the lore, Swift actually helped write this EDM hit featuring Rihanna, but chose to be credited under a Swedish pseudonym, Nils Sjöberg, to avoid drawing attention to herself. But after Swift and Harris broke up, she rightfully claimed it as one of her own and even performed it as a surprise mash-up on the Eras Tour. The melody itself is punchy. Wedding guests will easily recognize the beat. For a Grammy-winning songwriter who’s unabashedly poured her past heartbreaks into her music, it feels only fitting that it comes full circle on the dance floor.

— K. W.

Do Not Plays:

Like any bride and groom, Taylor and Travis are bound to have some Do Not Plays for their DJ. And we bet we can figure out some of the artists on their list ...

Kanye West (Listen to: “Look What You Made Me Do”)

(Listen to: “Look What You Made Me Do”) John Mayer (Listen to: “Dear John”)

(Listen to: “Dear John”) Matty Healy/The 1975 (Listen to: “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”)

(Listen to: “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”) Olivia Rodrigo? (R.I.P. to what could have been)

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