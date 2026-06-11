Taylor Swift and Haim Sisters Wore the Most On-Brand Shirts to NBA Finals Game 4

Like most of the A-listers in New York City, Taylor Swift was at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, where she was joined by Este and Alana Haim of the indie rock group Haim.

Swift, who most recently attended the Eastern Conference finals with her fiancé Travis Kelce, is very close friends with the Haim sisters, and has leaned into the trio’s penchant for matching outfits in the past. So it makes sense that she, Alana and Este were all wearing similar get-ups while sitting courtside on Wednesday.

The three gals pulled up to MSG wearing long pants and blue t-shirts with orange text on the front, though the exact sayings emblazoned across their chests varied. Alana Haim’s shirt said “Knickelback,” a playful homage to the rock band we all love to hate. Este Haim paid tribute to the silver screen with a “Knickole Kidman” top. And Swift, meanwhile, opted for a “Stevie Knicks” shirt, a reference to the Fleetwood Mac musician with a New York spin.

Taylor Swift has Knicks fever 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/v1SpVVX3hj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2026

Taylor Swift came to watch the NBA Finals 🔥



Knicks-Spurs at 8:30 ET on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/QOhaEDxUM0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Notably, Swift was also sitting next to actress Mariska Hargitay, whose Law and Order: SVU character Olivia Benson is Swift’s cat’s namesake. So. There was kind of a lot going on Wednesday night.

Despite the hype and energy around the Finals’ return to N.Y.C. for the first time since 1999, the Knicks have been having some trouble maintaining their series lead while on their home court. After two wins on the road in San Antonio, New York dropped their first game back in Manhattan and were down 28 with about two minutes left in the half on Wednesday night.

The good news, though, is that Swift is known for something called “Tayvoodoo,” a fan-backed pseudoscience that has benefitted the Kansas City Chiefs in lots of late-game and close-call situations in the past. Perhaps, if they’re lucky, the Knicks will be the beneficiaries of such magic here.

More NBA from Sports Illustrated