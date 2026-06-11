Taylor Swift and Haim Sisters Wore the Most On-Brand Shirts to NBA Finals Game 4
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Like most of the A-listers in New York City, Taylor Swift was at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, where she was joined by Este and Alana Haim of the indie rock group Haim.
Swift, who most recently attended the Eastern Conference finals with her fiancé Travis Kelce, is very close friends with the Haim sisters, and has leaned into the trio’s penchant for matching outfits in the past. So it makes sense that she, Alana and Este were all wearing similar get-ups while sitting courtside on Wednesday.
The three gals pulled up to MSG wearing long pants and blue t-shirts with orange text on the front, though the exact sayings emblazoned across their chests varied. Alana Haim’s shirt said “Knickelback,” a playful homage to the rock band we all love to hate. Este Haim paid tribute to the silver screen with a “Knickole Kidman” top. And Swift, meanwhile, opted for a “Stevie Knicks” shirt, a reference to the Fleetwood Mac musician with a New York spin.
Notably, Swift was also sitting next to actress Mariska Hargitay, whose Law and Order: SVU character Olivia Benson is Swift’s cat’s namesake. So. There was kind of a lot going on Wednesday night.
Despite the hype and energy around the Finals’ return to N.Y.C. for the first time since 1999, the Knicks have been having some trouble maintaining their series lead while on their home court. After two wins on the road in San Antonio, New York dropped their first game back in Manhattan and were down 28 with about two minutes left in the half on Wednesday night.
The good news, though, is that Swift is known for something called “Tayvoodoo,” a fan-backed pseudoscience that has benefitted the Kansas City Chiefs in lots of late-game and close-call situations in the past. Perhaps, if they’re lucky, the Knicks will be the beneficiaries of such magic here.
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Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.