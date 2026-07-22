Who Is the Tallest Player in the NFL Right Now?

Being tall is practically a requirement for playing in the NFL, a league which features players who are almost all at least 5’10”, if not 6’0”. But just how tall are the tallest players players in the league?

While the NBA has a number of players that are 6’10”, 7’0” or even taller, the NFL has fewer players of that height in the league, despite its preference for tall athletes. In fact, the Pro Football Hall of Fame doesn’t have a single player that is 6’10” or taller.

Here’s a look at who the tallest players in the NFL are currently, and the tallest player of all time.

Who Is the tallest player in the NFL?

There is a new tallest player in the NFL. Last season, the tallest NFL player was Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who is 6’10” and retired this offseason after nine NFL seasons. Now, that title belongs to rookie tackles Markel Bell and Travis Burke, who are both 6’9”. Bell was selected in the third round of the draft this year by the Eagles and Burke was taken by the Chargers in the fourth round.

Bell joins an offensive line already featuring some of the tallest players in the league, including tackle Jordan Mailata, who is tied for the tallest veteran player in the league at 6’8”. Here’s a look at some of the other 6’8” veterans across the league:

OT Trent Brown (Texans)

DT Calais Campbell (Ravens)

OL Mike McGlinchey (Broncos)

OG Daniel Faalele (Giants)

OT Luke Tenuta (Colts)

OT Amarius Mims (Bengals)

OT Spencer Brown (Bills)

OT Stone Forsythe (Panthers)

OT Jalen Travis (Colts)

OT Orlando Brown Jr. (Bengals)

OT Charlie Heck (Dolphins)

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of the tallest players in the league are in the trenches and particularly along the offensive line, giving them a size advantage in blocking and protecting their quarterback. No team has a taller offensive tackle duo than the Bengals, who have two 6’8” tackles protecting Joe Burrow in Mims and Brown.

Who is the tallest player in football history?

The tallest player in professional football history is defensive tackle Richard Sligh, who stood 7’0” and spent one season with the Raiders in 1967. A 10th-round pick in the 1967 AFL draft, Sligh was part of the Raiders’ AFL championship-winning team that year, a squad that also fell to the Packers in Super Bowl II.

Related: Who Is the Shortest Player in NFL History?

Who is the tallest quarterback in NFL history?

The tallest quarterback in NFL history is Dan McGwire, who was 6’8” and the brother of baseball great Mark McGwire. The No. 16 pick in the 1991 draft, McGwire began his career with the Seahawks and spent four seasons in the Pacific Northwest before spending his final season with the Dolphins in 1995. He started only five games during his career, throwing for 745 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert are tied for the tallest quarterbacks currently in the NFL. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tallest active quarterbacks in the NFL are Trevor Lawrence, Joe Flacco and Justin Herbert, who all stand 6’6”.

While size is preferable at the quarterback position, the prototypical height is typically between 6’3” and 6’6”, not above 6’6”. More recently, the NFL has seen two 6’7” quarterbacks in Mike Glennon and Brock Osweiler, who spent much of their careers as backups.

Who are the tallest players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Jonathan Ogden is tied for the tallest player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. | USA TODAY Sports

The tallest players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame are offensive linemen Jonathan Ogden and Bob St. Clair, who are both 6’9”. Ogden was a Super Bowl champion, four-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team thanks to his stellar 11-year career with the Ravens. The late St. Clair starred for the 49ers from 1953-1963 and was a five-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the 1950s All-Decade team.

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