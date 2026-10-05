Fans Didn’t Take the 49ers Seriously, but Here’s Why They Should Have

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared as an item in Albert Breer’s Week 4 takeaways published on Oct. 5.

The 49ers keep winning, and winning in different ways

Their first two games were blowouts, one fueled by the run game (Rams), the next by a near-perfect effort from Brock Purdy (Dolphins). The third game (Cardinals) became a shootout, and Sunday’s 24–14 win over a really good Broncos team was a rock fight.

The players know what you’ve been thinking. The core is old. They’re already banged up.

But they’re also 4–0. And not surprised in the least that they’re back in this position again.

“I think that people didn’t—I don’t know—I guess they didn’t really take us very seriously before the season started because we did have a lot of guys who were quote-unquote older, and guys who were coming off of injuries,” All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner told me after the win. “So I think the thing that separated us all along was, yeah, we have a lot of talent, but we have guys that regardless of whatever we’ve achieved in this league, we’re all hungry to continue to get better. And continue to prove it every single week.”

Indeed. The greybeards keep rolling: Christian McCaffrey had 18 touches for 70 yards and a score, George Kittle four catches for 70 yards and a game-clinching 56-yard touchdowns, Mike Evans five catches for 76 yards, and Kyle Juszsczyk two catches for 28 yards. Trent Williams anchored the line at left tackle. Warner and Dre Greenlaw led the team in tackles. Greenlaw’s the youngest of that bunch, at 29.

That age also equals experience, institutional knowledge and, generally speaking, guys who can play to the moment. That happened again Sunday, with Kittle’s long catch and a defensive stand thwarting Denver’s final comeback bid.

Here’s the other thing: It adds up to urgency for a group of guys that have spent a lot of time together and are driven to get that elusive trophy to be remembered by.

“You definitely are aware of that, and I’ve been super grateful and blessed to be a part of this organization and have opportunities to win the whole thing,” Warner said. “Obviously, we dealt with some heavy losses, being in [the Super Bowl] twice and not being able to hoist that trophy. So you do realize that you don’t have forever with the same group of guys, and you want to make the most of the opportunity.”

So far, this year, it’s fair to say the Niners have.