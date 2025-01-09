Why Kliff Kingsbury May Not Leave Commanders for Head Coaching Role
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is popping back up on NFL teams' radars as a head coaching candidate after helping transform the team's attack in his first year. Kingsbury, who joined the staff under first-year head coach Dan Quinn, has helped No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels become the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Kingbury's name has been connected with NFL openings, most notably the Chicago Bears, who hope to build around No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. Kingsbury worked with Williams in 2023 while the two were at USC. Even if he becomes the franchise's top option for the opening, it isn't a guarantee that he'll leave the Commanders.
The 45-year-old has spoken about how his experience running the Washington offense has "rekindled" his love for football.
"It would take a lot to leave this kid," he said earlier this month, referring to Daniels.
Citing Washington sources, ESPN reports that it is "not a slam dunk that Kingsbury will leave" given how he feels about the opportunity to help Daniels and the Commanders develop moving forward. He said as much in an interview with the network in December.
"I didn't get into this to be a head coach again," Kingsbury said. "It's not about money. It never has been about money. So, that won't move me at all. It's just I want to do the best job we can here for those guys and then kind of go from there."
If and when Kingsbury, who went 28-37-1 in four years with Arizona, is ready to lead his own franchise again, he will take away plenty from his experience working with Quinn.
"I don't think I set the foundation [in Arizona] the way I would do it after watching [Quinn] and how he set the foundation from day one," Kingsbury said. "These are the standards, this is what we want, this is what we're going to be. I definitely could have done a better job of that."