Young Ravens Fan Had Priceless Reaction After Lamar Jackson Gave Him His Beanie

Jackson made a big play off the field on Monday night as well.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson was making plays on and off the field for the Baltimore Ravens during—and after—the team's 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

Jackson, who continued to augment his case for a second straight NFL MVP award with a three-touchdown performance against the Chargers, took the time to make a young Ravens fan's night after the contest.

Jackson stopped to sign some autographs, and after signing the back of his own jerseys for a young fan, stopped to remove his beanie hat and gave it to another young fan.

The boy's reaction was priceless.

If that young fan wasn't already a fan of Jackson's for life, he certainly is now.

