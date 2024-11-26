Young Ravens Fan Had Priceless Reaction After Lamar Jackson Gave Him His Beanie
Jackson made a big play off the field on Monday night as well.
Lamar Jackson was making plays on and off the field for the Baltimore Ravens during—and after—the team's 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.
Jackson, who continued to augment his case for a second straight NFL MVP award with a three-touchdown performance against the Chargers, took the time to make a young Ravens fan's night after the contest.
Jackson stopped to sign some autographs, and after signing the back of his own jerseys for a young fan, stopped to remove his beanie hat and gave it to another young fan.
The boy's reaction was priceless.
If that young fan wasn't already a fan of Jackson's for life, he certainly is now.
More of the Latest Around the NFL
Published