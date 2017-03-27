Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack taken from ice on stretcher after collision

Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack exited the ice on a stretcher after being injured on the game’s final play Monday.

Lack was hurt when Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou collided with him in the process of scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

Lack remained on the ice for several minutes before being taken away on the stretcher.

Lack is still down on the ice after this collision in OT. Officials discussing the situation. #DETvsCAR pic.twitter.com/aTbuAhxpAF — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 28, 2017

Players from both teams gathered around Lack as he was being tended to.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers as Eddie Lack is taken off the ice on a stretcher following tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/aOyMaTukF1 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 28, 2017

Athanasiou’s torso collided with the goaltender’s head, forcing his neck back. Lack’s right leg also bent awkwardly in the collision.

On Tuesday, the Canes announced that Lack was out of the hospital and that he had suffered a strained neck. The team had said after Monday's game that Lack was undergoing tests and had full feeling in his extremities.

Lack has missed time this season with two separate concussions.