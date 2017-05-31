NHL

All charges dropped against Pittsburgh catfish tosser

0:47 | NHL
Pittsburgh catfish tosser charged with three counts
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Jacob Waddell can watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight with a weight off his shoulders. 

Charges against Waddell for throwing a catfish on the ice during Game 1 on Monday night will be dropped, the Allegheny County District Attorney announced Wednesday. DA Stephen A. Zappala Jr. “made the determination that the actions of Mr. Waddell do not rise to the level of criminal charges,” his office said in a statement.

Waddell was charged Tuesday with three misdemeanors: disorderly conduct, possessing an instrument of crime and disrupting a meeting. He said during an interview on a Nashville radio station Tuesday that the latter two charges were “trumped up” and was confident they’d be dropped. He was more understanding of the disorderly conduct charge but that was also dropped. (In that same interview, he described the extreme lengths he went to in order to sneak the fish into the arena.)

The Pittsburgh-Tribune Review broke the news to Waddell that he wasn’t he wasn’t being prosecuted. 

“Man, that’s great,” Waddell told the Trib when reached at work. “This really makes me happy. What a crazy couple of days.”

