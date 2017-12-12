Luc Robitaille's Wife Tweets About Experience With 'Aggressive' Donald Trump in '90s

Stacia Robitaille said Trump told her she was "coming home with him" in an elevator. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 12, 2017

Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille's wife Stacia said Donald Trump was "aggressive" with her in an elevator at Madison Square Garden and told her that she "was coming home with him." 

Here's Stacia Robitaille's telling of the story, which ostensibly took place between 1995-97, when Robitaille was with the Rangers.

Stacia and Luc Robitaille have been married since 1992.

Trump's alleged sexual misconduct has been in the headlines recently, as multiple Democratic senators have called for him to resign over his actions toward women in the past. On Tuesday, Trump responded to New York senator Kristen Gillibrand, who called for his resignation, in a tweet that said she had been in his office "begging" for campaign contributions. 

