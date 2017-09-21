'Miracle on Ice' captain on NHL's Olympics ban: 'I feel bad for the players'

The 2017 NHL regular season kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 4 with the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the St. Louis Blues.

There will be four games on that first day of the season, including the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Winnipeg Jets, the Calgary Flames at the Edmonton Oilers and the Philadelphia Flyers at the San Jose Sharks. Opening week will also be highlighted by the NHL's newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, visiting the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6. The Golden Knights will play their first home game Oct. 10.

The NHL preseason started this Saturday with a Vancouver Canucks win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Some of the big moves of the offseason included Karl Alzner signing with the Montreal Canadiens, Ben Bishop signing with the Dallas Stars and Kevin Shattenkirk signing with the New York Rangers. The Tampa Bay Lightening added Mikhail Sergachev and the Canadiens got Jonathan Drouin in one of the biggest deals of the offseason.

This year's Winter Classic will feature the Buffalo Sabers and Rangers facing off at Citi Field, marking the 10th year of the tradition.

The regular season will conclude April 7, 2018.