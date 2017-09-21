NHL

When Does the 2017 NHL Season Start?

3:07 | NHL
'Miracle on Ice' captain on NHL's Olympics ban: 'I feel bad for the players'
Charlotte Carroll
2 hours ago

The 2017 NHL regular season kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 4 with the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the St. Louis Blues. 

There will be four games on that first day of the season, including the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Winnipeg Jets, the Calgary Flames at the Edmonton Oilers and the Philadelphia Flyers at the San Jose Sharks. Opening week will also be highlighted by the NHL's newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, visiting the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6. The Golden Knights will play their first home game Oct. 10.

The NHL preseason started this Saturday with a Vancouver Canucks win over the Los Angeles Kings. 

Some of the big moves of the offseason included Karl Alzner signing with the Montreal Canadiens, Ben Bishop signing with the Dallas Stars and Kevin Shattenkirk signing with the New York Rangers. The Tampa Bay Lightening added Mikhail Sergachev and the Canadiens got Jonathan Drouin in one of the biggest deals of the offseason. 

NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Players Finding Familiarity in Their Brand New Settings

 

This year's Winter Classic will feature the Buffalo Sabers and Rangers facing off at Citi Field, marking the 10th year of the tradition. 

The regular season will conclude April 7, 2018.

 

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters