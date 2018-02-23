Fans Donated Nearly $20,000 in Response to Racist Taunts Directed at Devante Smith-Pelly

Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly was berated with racial taunts while in the penalty box during a game in Chicago Saturday.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 23, 2018

On Saturday, Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly was the victim of racist taunts from a group of four people in attendance at the United Center for a game between Washington and the Blackhawks.

While Smith-Pelly was in the penalty box, the group began chanting "basketball, basketball, basketball" at Smith-Belly because he is black. The fans were ejected from the game and banned from Chicago home games and the Blackhawks, Capitals, NHL and Smith-Pelly all addressed the issue by Sunday, condemning the fans for their behavior.

Steve Rosenbloom of the Chicago Tribune wrote a column calling for the names of the people who chanted at Smith-Pelly, and a reader responded by saying he would donate $10,000 to "whatever charity Smith-Pelly cares about." Rosenbloom then posted about the Fort Dupont Ice Arena, the only full-size indoor ice arena in Washington D.C., and the organization Smith-Pelly suggested fans donate money to if they were inclined to do so on his behalf.

The arena is home to the oldest minority youth hockey program in North America, the Cannons, and hosts the Kids on Ice charity program.

As of Thursday night, the Fort Dupont Ice Arena had received $19,958 in donations from 383 donors, according to Rosenbloom.

If you wish to donate, you can do so here.

