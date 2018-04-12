The Nashville Predators will wear a helmet decal honoring the Humboldt Broncos when they host the Avalanche Thursday to start their postseason.

The Predators are one of many NHL teams that have taken the chance to recognize the Broncos, who were in a tragic bus accident earlier this month that left 16 people dead.

The NHL, Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks donated $25,000 each shortly after the news had been reported. Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock and players Tyler Bozak and Patrick Marleau are from Saskatchewan, where the accident occurred, and talked about the impact such an incident could have on the community. And Tuesday, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins put together a special signed jersey to send to Humboldt.

Additionally, a GoFundMe page created in honor of the victims became one of the top five campaigns in the platform's history. As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised more than $9.6 million, more than doubling its goal of $4 million thanks to more than 100,000 donors.

The top-seeded Predators face off against the Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday.