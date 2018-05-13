The Capitals didn’t get mad, they got even.

After getting hit with a pair of iffy-at-best penalty calls in the first period that the Tampa Bay Lightning turned into a 2-1 lead, the Caps fired back, reeling off five straight goals en route to a 6-2 win that gave them a 2-0 series lead.

Devante Smith-Pelly knotted the score at two at 2:50 of the second period, snapping a one-time pass from Alex Chiasson past goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and giving Washington a boost as it constantly bombarded the Bolts throughout the stanza. The Caps took the lead for good on Lars Eller’s tip-in at 18:58, and Evgeny Kuznetsov added some breathing room with a buzzer-beating goal that went off Vasilevskiy.

Washington kept on rolling in the third, with Kuznetsov dangling around a sliding Anton Stralman and sliding a pass through the slot to Alex Ovechkin, who finished for his 10th goal of the postseason just over 3:30 into the period. Brett Connolly made it a 6-2 score with an off-balance shot that caught Vasilevskiy off guard to cap the scoring at 12:57.

On the night, Eller and Kuznetsov finished with three points apiece, with Ovechkin adding two of his own. Goalie Braden Holtby, who surrendered power-play goals to Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos, made 33 stops on the night, giving him 52 saves on 54 shot through two games.

WSH leads series 2-0