Finally, it's time. The 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Wednesday, April 11, the field is set, and the matchups are juicy. Tampa Bay won the Eastern Conference regular season title for the first time since 2003-04, the last time the Lightning won the Cup, to earn home-ice advantage throughout. On the other side, the Predators won the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history as they look to get back to the Finals for the second straight year.

There are plenty of intriguing first round clashes, highlighted by renewed rivalries (Boston-Toronto and Pittsburgh-Philadelphia) in the East and the playoff debut of the remarkable Vegas Golden Knights in the West.

Here's the full playoff bracket.

It's a pretty diverse postseason field, featuring, of course, the reigning and defending back-to-back champion Penguins, but also seven franchises (including Vegas) to have never won the Cup, as well as two teams (Maple Leafs and Flyers) that haven't won it all in over 40 years.

Three series (Pittsburgh-Philadephia, Winnipeg-Minnesota, Vegas-Los Angeles) will kick off Wednesday before the other five get started on Thursday. For dates and face-off times for every game of every series, click here.