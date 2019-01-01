Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehterä was charged with cocaine-related drug offenses in his native Finland on Monday.

Per ESPN, Lehterä is being accused of purchasing eight grams of cocaine between June and July of 2018. He is also being accused of attempting to purchase another gram in May 2018.

In September 2018, the NHL announced it was investigating Lehterä after his reported connection with a cocaine ring in Finland.

Lehterä is one of 23 suspects in a case involving two kilograms of cocaine, according to MTV.fi. He is reportedly facing a five-month prison term.

"As I have maintained from the outset, these charges against me are false and I will clear my name," Lehterä said in a statement released by the Flyers. "I will have no further comment on the matter until that time."

Lehterä, 31, has appeared in 24 games this season. He's been a healthy scratch for each of the Flyers' past six games. He is currently in the final year of a his contract, with $4.7 million owed to him this season.