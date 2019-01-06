The NHL and the NHLPA will meet this week in Las Vegas to discuss its collective bargaining agreement, according to Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet.

Both sides, which can opt out of the current CBA in September, will be attending the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The league can opt out on Sept. 1, with the union able to do so on Sept. 19. It is expected that the players union will discuss extending the current agreement, reports Kypreos.

"Now I’m starting to hear, perhaps, in the next two weeks that the NHL Players’ Association could even table an offer to Gary Bettman and the owners to even extend the CBA," said Kypreos. "And, of course, the players know at this point that there’s a lot of things that they won’t get back, but they do have a wish list and one of those things on the wish list is to alleviate some of the financial burden of escrow."

Another thing that could catch the league's attention is International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel's announcement Saturday that the organization is looking at making the ice in international competitions the same size as in the NHL, according to Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. The change in size would be considered for the 2022 world championship in Finland and the Beijing Olympics.

"What’s important here is that some people believe this is a bit of an olive branch that’s been extended to the NHL, to the NHL players to try to entice them to come back to Beijing because that’s obviously something the league favours," said Johnston. "The previous Games in Nagano, in Turin and in Sochi—the overseas Olympics—with NHL players all had the bigger ice, but the smaller ice over here is what they’re used to."