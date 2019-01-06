Report: NHL, NHLPA to Meet This Week to Discuss Collective Bargaining Agreement

The NHL and NHLPA will reportedly meet in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show.

By Jenna West
January 06, 2019

The NHL and the NHLPA will meet this week in Las Vegas to discuss its collective bargaining agreement, according to Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet.

Both sides, which can opt out of the current CBA in September, will be attending the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The league can opt out on Sept. 1, with the union able to do so on Sept. 19. It is expected that the players union will discuss extending the current agreement, reports Kypreos.

"Now I’m starting to hear, perhaps, in the next two weeks that the NHL Players’ Association could even table an offer to Gary Bettman and the owners to even extend the CBA," said Kypreos. "And, of course, the players know at this point that there’s a lot of things that they won’t get back, but they do have a wish list and one of those things on the wish list is to alleviate some of the financial burden of escrow."

Another thing that could catch the league's attention is International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel's announcement Saturday that the organization is looking at making the ice in international competitions the same size as in the NHL, according to Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. The change in size would be considered for the 2022 world championship in Finland and the Beijing Olympics.

"What’s important here is that some people believe this is a bit of an olive branch that’s been extended to the NHL, to the NHL players to try to entice them to come back to Beijing because that’s obviously something the league favours," said Johnston. "The previous Games in Nagano, in Turin and in Sochi—the overseas Olympics—with NHL players all had the bigger ice, but the smaller ice over here is what they’re used to."

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)