Humboldt Broncos' Layne Matechuk has returned to the ice for the first time since the team's bus collided with a transport truck on April 6, 2018 when the Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.

16 people died in the crash. 13 others were injured, including Matechuk. The 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries but has been recovering slowly since the accident.

"After 9 months @LayneMatechuk returned to the rink to skate for the first time since the accident," his father, Kevin, wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Greg Siobosian for helping Layne. Could not be more proud of Layne! #Believe"

Matechuk suffered a serious brain injury in the crash. As of his family's September update, their son was still struggling to get his speech back and was to regain full mobility on his right side. While his family said his leg was "pretty good," Matechuk was still dealing with persisting tremors in his right hand.

The Matechuk family provided this update on Layne’s recovery, and one of their favourite pictures. Our thoughts remain with them, and the Gobeils in their continuing battle, and all of the other families affected by this tragedy. #Humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/sveqDzN0uM — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 5, 2018

Only two of the 13 survivors, Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter, returned to the ice for the Humboldt Broncos when the team played in its first game since the crash in September.

The truck driver responsible for the crash involving the junior hockey team pleaded guilty to all charges earlier this week.