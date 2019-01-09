Watch: Humboldt Broncos' Layne Matechuk Returns to Ice For First Time Since Crash

Kevin Matechuk/Twitter

The 18-year-old suffered a serious brain injury, among other things, during the April accident.

By Emily Caron
January 09, 2019

Humboldt Broncos' Layne Matechuk has returned to the ice for the first time since the team's bus collided with a transport truck on April 6, 2018 when the Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.

16 people died in the crash. 13 others were injured, including Matechuk. The 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries but has been recovering slowly since the accident.

"After 9 months @LayneMatechuk returned to the rink to skate for the first time since the accident," his father, Kevin, wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Greg Siobosian for helping Layne. Could not be more proud of Layne! #Believe"

Matechuk suffered a serious brain injury in the crash. As of his family's September update, their son was still struggling to get his speech back and was to regain full mobility on his right side. While his family said his leg was "pretty good," Matechuk was still dealing with persisting tremors in his right hand.

Only two of the 13 survivors, Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter, returned to the ice for the Humboldt Broncos when the team played in its first game since the crash in September.

The truck driver responsible for the crash involving the junior hockey team pleaded guilty to all charges earlier this week.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)