Report: Senators Trade Mark Stone to Golden Knights

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Senators receive defenseman Erik Brannstrom, center Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick for the trade. 

By Kristen Nelson
February 25, 2019

The Senators have traded their final asset heading in the final hour of the trade deadline.

Ottawa traded Mark Stone to Vegas for defenseman Erik Brannstrom, center Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick, according to Sportsnet's Elliottte Friedman

Stone said on TSN's broadcast that he and the Golden Knights are close to signing an extension.

Stone was a top target in this season's trade deadline and the third major player Ottawa had in the mix after sending both Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel to the Blue Jackets this weekend. The three were the team's top scorers before being traded. 

The Senators reportedly had a steep asking price for Stone, originally wanting multiple first-round picks, players and assests, which is what took so long for a deal to be made for the winger to be traded. 

The 26-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, but has been lucrative for the Senators' offense this season with 28 goals and 34 assists in 59 games. 

