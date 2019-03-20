The Kings' newest announcer is kind of a big deal.

FOX Sports West announced that Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, the ficitional broadcaster played by Will Ferrell, will be on-call for Thursday's NHL matchup between the Kings and Sharks.

BREAKING:



Ron Burgundy will be in the booth for the @LAKings game Thursday pic.twitter.com/cj85y1uY48 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) March 20, 2019

It's not yet clear what capacity Burgundy will serve during the contest. Nonetheless, fans can expect to be entertained by one of the most nationally-recognized broadcast voices in American movie history.

Ferrell has played a role in the sports world before. In 2015, he took the field at 10 different positions for 10 MLB clubs in one day. He's also been tabbed to play ex-FIFA and Concacaf executive Chuck Blazer in an upcoming HBO film. Ferrell is also a minority owner of MLS club Los Angeles FC.