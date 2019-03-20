'Anchorman' Ron Burgundy's Legend Continues, Will Call Kings-Sharks Game

Will Ferrell's fictional persona will make his sports broadcasting debut.

By Kaelen Jones
March 20, 2019

The Kings' newest announcer is kind of a big deal.

FOX Sports West announced that Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, the ficitional broadcaster played by Will Ferrell, will be on-call for Thursday's NHL matchup between the Kings and Sharks.

It's not yet clear what capacity Burgundy will serve during the contest. Nonetheless, fans can expect to be entertained by one of the most nationally-recognized broadcast voices in American movie history.

Ferrell has played a role in the sports world before. In 2015, he took the field at 10 different positions for 10 MLB clubs in one day. He's also been tabbed to play ex-FIFA and Concacaf executive Chuck Blazer in an upcoming HBO film. Ferrell is also a minority owner of MLS club Los Angeles FC.

