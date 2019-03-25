Watch: Donald Trump Congratulates Capitals on Stanley Cup at White House

Trump said it was "a great honor" to host the reigning Stanley Cup winners.

By Kaelen Jones
March 25, 2019

United States president Donald Trump hosted the Washington Capitals on a White House visit to celebrate their 2018 Stanley Cup title on Monday.

"This is a great honor for me," Trump said, "because I'm a hockey fan, I'm a Capitals fan..."

(This somewhat answers a question that went unanswered during an April 2017 press conference where Canadian reporter Richard Latendresse asked then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer if President Trump was rooting for the Rangers or Capitals during the NHL Playoffs that year. Trump once tweeted about the Rangers in 2015.)

It does not appear that the Capitals were treated to the fast food feasts that the Clemson Tigers and North Dakota State were brought during their visits, but Alex Ovechkin & Co. appeared entertained enough.

Washington, currently first place in the Metropolitan division, will have a chance to defend their title when the Stanley Cup playoffs start on April 9.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message