United States president Donald Trump hosted the Washington Capitals on a White House visit to celebrate their 2018 Stanley Cup title on Monday.

"This is a great honor for me," Trump said, "because I'm a hockey fan, I'm a Capitals fan..."

(This somewhat answers a question that went unanswered during an April 2017 press conference where Canadian reporter Richard Latendresse asked then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer if President Trump was rooting for the Rangers or Capitals during the NHL Playoffs that year. Trump once tweeted about the Rangers in 2015.)

President Trump with the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals pic.twitter.com/vQ33tYGfoD — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) March 25, 2019

It does not appear that the Capitals were treated to the fast food feasts that the Clemson Tigers and North Dakota State were brought during their visits, but Alex Ovechkin & Co. appeared entertained enough.

Washington, currently first place in the Metropolitan division, will have a chance to defend their title when the Stanley Cup playoffs start on April 9.