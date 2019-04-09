Penguins vs. Islanders: Complete First-Round Series Schedule

Here's the full schedule for the first-round matchup between the Penguins and Islanders.

By Kaelen Jones
April 09, 2019

The NHL playoffs are finally here. In the Eastern Conference, the matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders is bound to be one of the most intriguing matchups of the opening round.

The Penguins are seeking their first Stanley Cup title since going back-to-back in 2016 and '17. Last year, they bowed out in the second round to the Capitals.

The Islanders are hoping to claim their first championship since 1983, which marked their fourth straight. New York is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Below is a full schedule for the first-round matchup:

Islanders (M2) vs. Penguins (M3)

Game 1 – Wednesday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. ET: Penguins at Islanders (NBCSN)

Game 2 – Friday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. ET: Penguins at Islanders (NBCSN)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 14, Noon ET: Islanders at Penguins (NBC)

Game 4 – Tuesday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET: Islanders at Penguins (NBCSN)

Game 5 – Thursday, April 18, TBD (if necessary): Penguins at Islanders

Game 6 – Saturday, April 20, TBD (if necessary): Islanders at Penguins

Game 7 – Monday, April 22, TBD (if necessary): Penguins at Islanders

See every matchup here

