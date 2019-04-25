Golden Knights GM George McPhee Says NHL Apologized for Blown Call in Game 7

The call opened the door for a four-goal San Jose Sharks rally and eventual victory in Game 7.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 25, 2019

The National Hockey League has apologized to the Vegas Golden Knights for an incorrect major penalty call during Tuesday night's Game 7 loss to the San Jose Sharks, general manager George McPhee said on Thursday.

The call came midway through the third period with the Sharks trailing 3–0. Golden Knights center Cody Eakin was issued a five-minute major for cross-checking on Sharks captain Joe Pavelski, but referees Dan O'Halloran and Eric Furlat did not signal for a penalty. Pavelski suffered an apparent head injury as a result and was helped off the ice while bleeding.

During the power play, the Sharks scored four times in four minutes to erase a 3–0 deficit. San Jose ended up winning the game 5–4 in overtime.

Though McPhee said he appreciated the NHL's apology, he added that the Golden Knights won't obsess over the controversy.

"With respect to this organization, there will be no pity parties. We're not feeling sorry for ourselves," McPhee said. "Stuff happens in games. We're going to take the rearview mirror out and move forward and put a real good team on the ice next year. We're not going to carry around a big suitcase full of yesterdays. That's not going to happen."

O'Halloran and Furlat will not officiate the second round after being on the ice for the pivotal call.

The Sharks will play the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

