For the first time since 1970, the Blues are headed to the Stanley Cup Final and one radio station in St. Louis knows exactly how to celebrate.

Y-98 St. Louis is playing Laura Branigan's 1982 hit "Gloria" on the airwaves for 24 hours after the Blues defeated the Sharks in Game 6 on Tuesday night. This isn't the first time the radio station has celebrated in this fashion, either. After the Blues took down the Stars in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinal, Y-98 fulfilled the same promise.

Playing "Gloria" after a Blues win has become custom this season. According to stlouisblues.com, teammates Alexander Steen, Joel Edmundson, Robert Bortuzzo, Jaden Schwartz and Robby Farri were watching the Eagles-Bears NFC Wild Card game at a bar in Philadelphia when they got the idea to change the team's celebration tune. The bar's DJ played "Gloria" during commercial breaks, and the guys realized how much fun everyone in the place was having listening to the song.

Should the Blues actually defeat the Bruins in the best-of-seven championship series, "Gloria" will likely be on loop for much longer. For Blues fans, the celebratory tune will likely be heaven to their ears.

For others, it might be time to find another radio station.