The St. Louis Blues snapped the second-longest drought in the NHL by reaching their first Stanley Cup finals appearance since 1970. And they're bringing the entire gang with them.

Last Thursday, Blues ownership revealed every full-time employee would make the trek to Boston when the club played the Bruins in Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup finals on Monday and Wednesday.

It's quite the gesture, and perhaps a fulfilling one for more than a few of longtime employees who've endured over two decades with the Blues without a chance to capture Lord Stanley.

The Bruins opened as favorites, but a that won't spoil the historic visit for members of St. Louis' staff. Chris Frome, the Blues' senior director of event presentation, said that he began as a video production intern with the Blues in 1994, signaling a 25-year tenure.

"I've never worked or been to a game around Memorial Day Weekend," he told NHL.com's Chris Pinkert. "So to get to do that and go to Boston, I've been smiling ever since."