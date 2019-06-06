The Bruins and Blues will square off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. Puck drop from TD Garden in Boston is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

St. Louis responded from a 7-2 blowout in Game 3 with a 4-2 victory on Monday night to even the series at two games apiece. Ryan O'Reilly led the Blues with two goals while Alex Pietrangelo tallied a pair of assists.

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara is unlikely to play in Game 5 after being struck in the face with a puck on Monday.

The Blues are searching for their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Boston won its last title in 2011, and it defeated St. Louis in the 1970 Stanley Cup.

Here's how to watch Thursday's matchup:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.