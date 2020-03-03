The Predators are reaching out to assist Nashville residents in the aftermath of the tornadoes that ravaged Middle Tennessee.

The team announced on Twitter that they will serve pizza at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday afternoon for those affected by the tornado.

"We love you and we want to help," the Predators said. "Please feel welcome to come and bring anyone who needs it."

Tornadoes ripped across areas of Nashville and central Tennessee early Tuesday morning, and at least 22 people were killed. Authorities are still working to find survivors in the rubble of their homes.

One twister caused severe damage across a 10-mile stretch of downtown Nashville, wrecking businesses and homes. Another erased homes from their foundations along a two-mile (3.2-kilometer) path in nearby Putnam County. The tornadoes were spawned by a line of severe storms that stretched from Alabama into western Pennsylvania.

"It is heartbreaking. We have had loss of life all across the state," said Gov. Bill Lee.

Nashville SC winger David Accam posted videos on Twitter Tuesday morning to show the damage in his apartment caused by the tornado. His windows were broken and his belongings were scattered around his home, but Accam was not hurt in the storm.

The Predators hosted the Oilers on Monday night but were able to finish their game and leave the arena before the tornado struck. Nashville faces the Wild in St. Paul on Tuesday night.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.