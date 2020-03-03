Nashville SC's David Accam Shows Damage to His Apartment After Tornado

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

After tornadoes hit Tennessee early Tuesday morning, Nashville SC winger David Accam revealed the damage to his apartment.

Accam posted videos on Twitter showing broken windows, his furniture turned over and the contents of his apartment scattered around his home.

"Craziest night ever. Thank God we survive it [sic]," Accam said.

The tornadoes hit parts of Nashville and central Tennessee, where 19 people were killed and at least 40 buildings have collapsed.

Daybreak revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees, leaving city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state Capitol were closed. According to NBC News, 50,000 homes and businesses were left without power.

"Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Information from the Association Press was used in this report.