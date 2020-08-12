Imagine being a play-by-play announcer and spending more than six hours calling the fourth-longest game in NHL history. Because of a pandemic, you’re watching from a monitor hundreds of miles away. Your team’s goalie has stood on his head, stopping an NHL-record 85 shots. And then, after playing more than 90 minutes of extra time, he lets one by him and they lose.

That’s exactly what happened to Blue Jackets radio announcer Bob McElligott.

McElligott has been calling games for the Blue Jackets Radio Network since 2009 but never had one as insane as Tuesday’s five-overtime thriller in Toronto. When Brayden Point finally sent everybody home with a wrist shot from the high slot, McElligott’s disappointment was palpable.

While the Tampa Bay home announcers could hardly control their excitement, McElligott could muster a dejected, “Here’s a shot, and a score.” Everyone in Columbus who stuck around through the marathon game must have been feeling the same way.

McElligott’s work day wasn’t over, though. He had to record a postgame show after the game ended.

“I think I’ve covered everything,” he said near the end of the wrap-up show. “I know I have, because I’m out of gas—out of gas. I’m tired. I’m tired.”