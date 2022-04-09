Skip to main content
Penguins Hold Moment of Silence for Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Saturday game vs. the Capitals, there was a moment of silence observed for Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Haskins died after being struck by a dump truck on Saturday morning in South Florida. He was only 24.

The Penguins honored their fellow Pittsburgh athlete by dimming the lights in PPG Paints Arena, except for a few spotlights on the ice, and showing a picture of the late quarterback on the screen.

On Twitter, the Penguins added that they send their “thoughts and heartfelt condolences” to his Steelers teammates and all of Steelers nation as well.

Haskins was in Florida training with Steelers teammates Mitch Trubisky, Najee Harris and others. The 24-year-old signed with Pittsburgh last year and spent the 2021 season backing up Ben Roethlisberger in his final year with the franchise. Before that, he played for the Commanders after an excellent career at Ohio State.

