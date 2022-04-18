Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed
Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore Join Kraken Ownership Group

The Kraken have added former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore as minority stakeholders in the franchise’s ownership group, according to a report from CNBC.

“This is something I never would have imagined. I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special,” Lynch said in a statement. “As I look back on some of my accomplishments–I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35–I’m going to continue to count my blessings.” 

The Kraken joined the NHL as an expansion franchise in 2021. They are based out of Seattle and controlled by majority owner David Bonderman. The Kraken will wrap up their inaugural NHL season next month.

“For us, we didn’t need additional investors, but the thing that attracted us to these guys was their interest in community activism through this organization, and that’s a big deal,” team CEO Tod Leiweke told CNBC.

The Kraken said Lynch plans to participate in the “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign that the NHL uses to drive diversity and inclusion for the sport. Lynch will also shadow Leiweke to learn the business side of hockey.

As for Macklemore, the Seattle-native is pegged as someone who will “add value to the gameday experience” with his entertainment background.

The Kraken franchise’s estimated value is around $875 million. The terms of the investments by Lynch and Macklemore were not made public.

