NHL

Panthers Acquire Matthew Tkachuk From Flames for Jonathan Huberdeau

The Flames and Panthers completed a blockbuster trade Friday night, with Calgary sending Matthew Tkachuk to Florida for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round pick. As part of the trade, the Panthers are also signing Tkachuk to an eight-year extension worth $9.5 million a year.

Tkachuk, who entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, recently told Calgary he was unwilling to sign a long-term extension with the team. Tkachuk was an All-Star last year, totaling 42 goals and 104 points overall after playing in all 82 games.

With Johnny Gaudreau signing in Columbus, Calgary has now lost its top two point-scorers from last year’s Pacific Division champion team.

However, by getting Huberdeau in return, Calgary gets back a player with similar numbers. The winger scored 30 goals and a league-leading 85 assists, totaling 115 points which ties Goudreau for second-most in the league last year. Weegar, a defenseman, also chipped in with 44 points himself.

Huberdeau will be an unrestricted free agent after next year, so the Flames will likely try to sign him long-term instead of Tkachuk.

The Panthers, meanwhile, get a player five years younger in Tkachuk who still has a chance to improve. Florida won last year’s Presidents Cup Trophy with 122 points, and despite losing its points leader, still return Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

