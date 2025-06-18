Brad Marchand’s Kids Left Him the Cutest Voicemail Ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
Brad Marchand has his family behind him through thick and thin.
In this story:
Brad Marchand has had a whirlwind year.
After more than 15 years with the Boston Bruins, Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers in March, creating what was surely a seismic shift in his life.
While the trade might not have been part of his plan at the start of the year, it’s all worked out for Marchand, who entered Tuesday night one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup alongside his new teammates.
Ahead of the start of Game 6, The Players’ Tribune shared an adorable voicemail featuring Marchand’s three kids, wishing him luck and letting him know they’ll always be there for him, win or lose.
Sports are the best.
More on Sports Illustrated
Published