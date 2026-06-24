Capitals to Acquire Alex Tuch in Sign-and-Trade With Sabres

NHL trade season is in full swing, and the Sabres and Capitals have been at center stage as deals continue to go down.

On Wednesday, Buffalo agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Capitals that will see veteran winger Alex Tuch dealt to Washington, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. As part of the trade, Tuch will sign an eight-year extension with the Capitals that will pay him $10.5 million annually.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Sabres will receive a third-round pick as part of the sign-and-trade deal.

It’s the second significant deal the Capitals have made over the last two days. On Tuesday, Washington offloaded the No. 16 pick, Connor McMichael and prospect Milton Gastrin to the Blues for veteran forward Jordan Kyrou. Now, they’re adding another key piece to their improving offensive arsenal in the form of Tuch, who was expected to be the top available free agent.

Meanwhile, the Sabres continue to re-shape their roster after offloading defenseman Bowen Byram in a deal that saw the team acquire the No. 4 pick from the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Last season, Tuch was a +24 for the Sabres, who enjoyed their best season since 2006-07 and made the postseason for the first time since 2010-11. He had 33 goals and 33 assists while also being recognized as one of the best defensive forwards in the league.

Sabres GM Jarmo Kekäläinen said Wednesday that Tuch would not return to the organization with his contract set to expire. Tuch was previously on a seven-year, $33.25 million deal that paid him $4.75 million per season, and he’s now set to receive a significant pay raise in Washington. His new contract, eight years and $84 million, is in the range of that of Kings winger Adrian Kempe, who re-signed with L.A. in November. Kempe, who is a bit more offensive-minded but less effective defensively than Tuch, had 73 points in 2025-26.

As Washington awaits a decision on Alex Ovechkin’s future, the team continues to add talent as it attempts to retool into a contender. After all, Washington won the Presidents’ Trophy just two seasons ago before they narrowly missed the playoffs last year. Ovechkin hasn’t made a decision on his playing future just yet, but these aggressive moves from the Capitals will certainly increase the likelihood that he’ll be open to suiting up for another season.

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