NHL Trade Rumors: Five Standout Players Who Could Still Be Traded This Offseason

Tuesday saw some seismic shifts in the NHL landscape, with a trio of blockbuster trades going down ahead of Friday’s draft.

The Blues picked up another first-round pick in a trade with the Capitals, and will now select four times in the opening round of the draft. That trade saw them acquire the No. 16 pick, Connor McMichael and Milton Gastrin from Washington in exchange for standout forward Jordan Kyrou.

The Sharks and Senators also got some business done. San Jose acquired the No. 9 pick, which Ottawa had received as part of the Brady Tkachuk trade from the Panthers. Heading to Ottawa are forwards William Eklund and Kasper Halttuten, as well as prospect Brandon Svoboda. As such, the Sharks have two top-10 picks on Friday night.

The last, and undoubtedly the most head-scratching of Tuesday’s trade flurry was the deal between the Sabres and Blackhawks. Buffalo sent defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Jordan Greenway to Chicago in exchange for the No. 4 pick, the No. 45 pick and defenseman Louis Crevier. It was highway robbery on the part of the Sabres, who are probably still wondering how Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was on board with such a lopsided deal.

Now that the dust has begun to settle on those deals, fans will be wondering what moves could be next in line. With a couple of days until the draft, there’s still the opportunity for teams to get some last-minute business done. Here's five star players who could find themselves in trade conversations over the coming days.

Zach Werenski, D, Blue Jackets

Werenski won the Norris Trophy this past season with the Blue Jackets, but his time with the franchise is expected to be nearing its end. A Werenski deal might not come to fruition before the draft on Friday, but the organization is expected to speak with its star player in regard to his long-term future.

If Columbus does elect to move on from Werenski, they’d receive a sizable haul for the 28-year-old, comparable to the blockbuster Quinn Hughes trade from last season. Werenski had 81 points in 75 games last season, and has recorded 45-plus assists in each of the last three seasons. He’s emerged as one of the best two-way defensemen in the NHL and has been a key piece of the Blue Jackets’ power play over the last few seasons.

Possible landing spots: Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes

Alex Tuch, RW, Sabres

The Sabres have made clear that Alex Tuch won’t be back with the team next year, and while he’s set to hit free agency, it’s possible Buffalo can lock down a sign-and-trade deal prior to the expiration of his contract on July 1, similar to the Mitch Marner trade last year.

Tuch has scored at least 33 goals in three of the last four years and is an excellent defender, too, which would make him a valuable addition to any team looking for some two-way prowess along the wings. He was a career-high +24 in 2026 and hasn’t recorded a negative plus/minus since 2021-22, despite playing on some lackluster Sabres teams.

Possible landing spots: Kraken, Sharks, Capitals

UPDATE: Tuch has reportedly been traded to the Capitals in a sign-and-trade deal, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Jason Robertson, LW, Stars

Jason Robertson is due for a new contract, but it remains to be seen if the Stars can make the finances work to keep him in town. Robertson will be a restricted free agent this offseason, and he could be in line to earn a massive payday after his success over the last few years. Realistically, he could be looking at a new deal that pays him upwards of $12 million annually.

The former second-round pick was snubbed from Team USA at the Olympics, but he put up huge numbers in 2025-26, with 45 goals, 41 power-play points and a total of 96 points. He’s had 40-plus goals in three of the last five seasons while also serving as an elite playmaker with 50 or more assists in three of the last four years. The Stars will try to keep Robertson, but if a team makes an offer they can’t refuse, it’s very much a possibility he gets dealt.

Possible landing spots: Senators, Red Wings, Kraken

Elias Pettersson, C, Canucks

As the Canucks continue to commit to a rebuild, Elias Pettersson’s standing within the organization becomes increasingly unclear. His contract (six years left at $11.6 million per season) remains difficult to move, especially as his production has tapered off in recent seasons. Still, he’s only three years removed from a 102-point campaign in which he flirted with 40 goals and had 63 assists.

Trading Pettersson would be selling low on the part of Vancouver, but it feels like a split is the best outcome for both parties. Salary retention may be required on the part of the Canucks, but getting his contract off the books will be important for the team as it looks to improve in the long term. Pettersson is a combined -40 and has scored just 30 total goals over the last two years, but a change of scenery could enable him to return to his previous highs.

Possible landing spots: Red Wings, Canadiens, Sharks

Matthew Knies, LW, Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies was a target for various teams at the trade deadline, and a deal with the Canadiens was reportedly agreed upon but wasn’t delivered to the NHL office in time to be completed. Now, it’s possible the Maple Leafs will shop him again. Knies has tremendous potential and was one of the lone bright spots for Toronto last year during a season that was quickly derailed.

Knies had a career-high 66 points last year, including 43 assists (also a career-best). And at the age of 23, he’s only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. It would take quite the return to pry Knies from the Maple Leafs, but new GM John Chayka should be open to offers on the former second-round pick, especially with Gavin McKenna expected to join the team via the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Possible landing spots: Canadiens, Devils, Blackhawks

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