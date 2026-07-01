NHL Free Agency Tracker: Live Updates on the Latest Deals and Rumors

NHL free agency begins on Wednesday, and players are free to sign with new teams at noon ET. There’s been plenty of action in the buildup to free agency, including a handful of trades and contract extensions. Now, those who let their previous contract expire will test the open market in hopes of securing a new deal.

This year’s class of unrestricted free agents isn’t considered to be a very potent one, but there’s still some talent that will be looking for new homes starting Wednesday. Many veteran players are hitting the open market, with big names such as Rasmus Andersson, Boone Jenner, Patrick Kane, Sergei Bobrovsky and more seeking out their next payday.

With many moves set to go down once the free agency period officially opens, we’ll be tracking the signings across the league. Be sure to follow along.

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