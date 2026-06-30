NHL Free Agency Guide: Ranking the Best Players Available at Each Position

With the 2026 draft in the rear-view mirror, NHL free agency will soon get underway.

This year’s class of free agents in the NHL isn’t the most inspiring bunch. In general, the class lacks a bit of luster compared to the quality of talent that typically reaches the open market. That is, in part, due to the sign-and-trade deals that were completed prior to the free agency period opening up, as teams look to acquire the rights to a player that’s set to hit the open market in order to avoid competition from other teams that might drive up the player’s price. Additionally, most of the top talent that would’ve hit free agency, such as Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Artemi Panarin, and Kyle Connor, among several others, ended up signing long-term contracts before reaching the open market.

Still, there’s some talented players that are set to become unrestricted free agents. While they might not be first-liners, there are several players that could be difference-makers as depth pieces for teams looking to improve in free agency.

MORE: NHL Trade Rumors––Five Standout Players Who Could Still Be Traded This Offseason

When does NHL free agency start?

NHL free agency officially gets underway on Wednesday, July 1 at noon ET. At that time, unrestricted free agents are free to sign with any team, and clubs can submit offer sheets to restricted free agents, too.

With the floodgates set to open on Wednesday, we’ll be ranking the best free agents at each position.

Best centers available in NHL free agency

1. Boone Jenner

Boone Jenner will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jenner being the top center on the market is a good indication that there isn’t much top-end talent available. The 33-year-old is a good two-way player, but has been limited by injuries over the past few seasons. In 2025-26, Jenner recorded 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 67 games. He’s a natural leader and a valuable asset on the penalty kill. He’d make an excellent addition to any team looking to bolster its depth at center, assuming he can stay healthy. Jenner will likely be seeking a multi-year contract, and he could realistically receive upwards of $5 million per season on the open market.

2. Scott Laughton

Laughton will hit the open market after getting dealt to the Kings at the trade deadline. He’s a scrappy forward who can contribute on a third or fourth line and do the dirty work. He struggled a bit offensively last season, but had his best season in the faceoff circle, where he won 57.7% of draws. He’d be a nice addition to a contender looking to add some experience to its bottom six, and likely won’t command a huge salary, either.

3. Jack Roslovic

Roslovic didn’t sign with the Oilers until October last offseason, and he’s back on the market this year after a productive campaign. He got off to a hot start and ended up recording his second straight season with 20-plus goals. Still just 29, Roslovic should be able to secure a long-term deal in free agency, and could be a relatively low-cost addition to a team’s bottom six.

Best wingers available in NHL free agency

1. Anthony Mantha

Anthony Mantha had a career-high 33 goals in 2025-26. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mantha had an increased role with the Penguins in 2025-26, and he made the most of it. The 31-year-old rattled off career highs with 33 goals and 31 assists, vastly out-producing the one-year, $2.5 million contract he signed. Now, coming off a career year, he’ll likely be seeking a deal with more term, and should be able to cash in after his strong campaign.

2. Viktor Arvidsson

Arvidsson bounced back nicely last season after struggling over the previous two campaigns with the Kings and Oilers. With the Bruins, Arvidsson was a +20, tied for the best plus/minus of his career, and had 54 points including 25 goals. Still boasting excellent speed at 33, the door is likely open for a return to Boston for Arvidsson, though he could draw some interest from various teams across the league.

3. Jaden Schwartz

Schwartz has long been a reliable producer on a Kraken team that often struggles to put up big scoring numbers. Injuries limited him to just 50 games last season, but he was a +5 with 26 points when on the ice. The 34-year-old could return to Seattle, but the Bobby McMann deal may result in the team letting him walk.

4. Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane had 41 assists in 2025-26 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kane isn’t the player he once was, but he still produced 57 points last season in Detroit. The 37-year-old could be a viable option on a short-term deal looking for a capable goal scorer and an experienced, smart winger. He’s still a threat on the power play, too, where he recorded 19 points last season. Kane had 41 assists last season, his most in a single campaign since he was with the Blackhawks.

5. Mason Marchment

Marchment has become something of a journeyman over the past few years, bouncing between three organizations over the last two seasons. After being traded from the Kraken to the Blue Jackets, Marchment finished the campaign on a high note, racking up 32 points in his final 39 games. His physical play style should attract various teams on the open market, and his excellent showcase in Columbus should ensure there’s plenty of interest in his services.

6. Claude Giroux

Giroux will turn 39 next season, but he’s ready to play another season before calling it a career. Giroux was still productive during his tenure with the Senators, though his 49 points in 2025-26 were his lowest in his four years with the team. He’s still remarkably durable despite his age, having appeared in no less than 81 games throughout his entire stay in Ottawa. Now, he could be looking for a short-term deal with a contender to chase the Cup title that’s eluded him throughout his career.

Best defenseman available in NHL free agency

1. Rasmus Andersson

With Alex Tuch set to join the Capitals, Andersson might be the best free agent overall hitting the open market this offseason. Andersson ended his 10-year stay with the Flames at last year’s trade deadline when he was shipped to the Golden Knights, though he didn’t sign a contract extension to remain in Vegas. He should have plenty of suitors in free agency as a right-handed defenseman who eats up minutes, but a return to the Golden Knights seems the most likely option, though Vegas has some salary cap maneuvering to do beforehand.

2. John Carlson

John Carlson’s rights were traded to the Hurricanes, but he could still reach unrestricted free agency if he’s not signed by Carolina. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Hurricanes acquired his rights in a trade with the Ducks, the expectation is that he’ll sign a new contract with Carolina. Until that’s wrapped up, however, Carlson remains set to hit unrestricted free agency. He’s in line for a big-money contract after showcasing last season that he still has plenty left in the tank. In his age-36 season, Carlson racked up 60 points in 71 games, including 14 points in 16 games in Anaheim.

3. Jacob Trouba

The former Rangers captain spent the better part of the last two seasons with the Ducks, but he’s set to hit the open market this offseason as a UFA. Trouba had 35 points last year and remains one of the most physical players in the league, completely unafraid of flattening his opponents in the middle of the ice or along the boards. Trouba had 149 blocks and 143 hits last season, and after impressing during his stint in Anaheim, a return to the Ducks could very much be on the cards, especially after the departures of Carlson and Radko Gudas. With no deal signed, however, it’s possible Trouba will be lured away.

Best goaltenders available in NHL free agency

1. Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky is a two-time Cup winner and a two-time Vezina Trophy winner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobrovsky is entering his age-38 season, but reports indicate he’s seeking a long-term deal that would see him on the ice into his early forties. Whether a team is willing to offer him such a deal remains to be seen, though it’s unlikely considering Bobrovsky had a down year with the Panthers in 2025-26. He’s previously been an outstanding asset for contending teams making a postseason run, having surrendered less than three goals per game in each of his last four trips to the playoffs. But he didn’t look particularly sharp last season, which could be an indication he’s begun to decline.

2. Frederik Andersen

Andersen had been playing well for the Hurricanes on their Stanley Cup run before an injury knocked him out of commission. Now, he’ll be hitting the open market at the age of 36. Andersen would be an outstanding 1B option in goal. He hasn’t been all too durable in recent seasons and hasn’t played in more than 35 games in any of the last four seasons. When healthy, Andersen is an excellent goaltender, but it would be a long shot for him to make the bulk of a team’s starts throughout a full season.

3. Stuart Skinner

Skinner should benefit from being one of the few young goaltenders to hit the open market this offseason. After struggling with the Oilers, Skinner was dealt to the Penguins where he got off to an excellent start. He’d be a solid backup option for any team and could be a serviceable 1B, too. He’ll benefit from this year’s weak class of free-agent goaltenders, and shouldn’t have much issue finding a multi-year contract with a new team.

More NHL from Sports Illustrated