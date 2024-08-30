NHL World Pays Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau After He Dies at 31
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau has died at the age of 31, the organization announced on Friday.
Gaudreau was riding a bike with his 29-year-old brother, Matthew, when the brothers were reportedly struck by a car at around 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, according to Fox 29 in Philadelphia. The driver of the vehicle that struck the Gaudreau brothers was arrested and charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and death by auto.
The brothers were home in New Jersey for their sister's wedding, where they were both slated to be groomsmen at the ceremony on Friday.
“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the Blue Jackets organization said in a statement. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt.
“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.”
The news of Gaudreau's death has sent shockwaves through the world of hockey, with condolences pouring in across the board.