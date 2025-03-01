SI

Predators' Steven Stamkos's Gaffe Results in Islanders Scoring Rare Goalie Goal

What a disaster for Nashville.

Patrick Andres

Steven Stamkos during the Predators' 3–2 shootout win over the Blackhawks on Jan. 16, 2025.
Steven Stamkos during the Predators' 3–2 shootout win over the Blackhawks on Jan. 16, 2025. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If you're a fan of the Nashville Predators, Saturday wasn't your day.

First, there was the living, breathing reminder of your team's disappointing 2025 season—the Predators' trade of right wing Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild in advance of Friday's trade deadline. Then, Nashville produced one of the bloopers of the year against the New York Islanders.

With time ticking down near the end of the game and the Predators trailing 6–4, center Steven Stamkos sent a pass backward to defenseman Brady Skjei—only for the pass to trickle all the way into Nashville's empty net.

Because he was the last Islander to touch the puck, New York goalie Ilya Sorokin was credited with the goal—the first of his career, and the fourth point of his five-year NHL career.

It's been a long year for the Predators, who dropped to 21-37-7 with their loss Saturday. Should that point percentage hold, it'd be their worst since a 28-41-13 campaign in 2002.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

