Predators' Steven Stamkos's Gaffe Results in Islanders Scoring Rare Goalie Goal
If you're a fan of the Nashville Predators, Saturday wasn't your day.
First, there was the living, breathing reminder of your team's disappointing 2025 season—the Predators' trade of right wing Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild in advance of Friday's trade deadline. Then, Nashville produced one of the bloopers of the year against the New York Islanders.
With time ticking down near the end of the game and the Predators trailing 6–4, center Steven Stamkos sent a pass backward to defenseman Brady Skjei—only for the pass to trickle all the way into Nashville's empty net.
Because he was the last Islander to touch the puck, New York goalie Ilya Sorokin was credited with the goal—the first of his career, and the fourth point of his five-year NHL career.
It's been a long year for the Predators, who dropped to 21-37-7 with their loss Saturday. Should that point percentage hold, it'd be their worst since a 28-41-13 campaign in 2002.