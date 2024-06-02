Rangers Loss Continues Extremely Sad New York Sports Losing Record
New York sports just cannot catch a break.
The New York Rangers lost to the Florida Panthers on Saturday in the Eastern Conference finals, officially ending their shot at making the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Just a couple weeks prior, the New York Knicks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs. At the beginning of May, the New York Islanders lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
And, the list goes on and on.
With the Rangers' recent elimination, this now marks 100 consecutive combined seasons in which a New York team hasn't won a sports championship in the top four major sports, according to the Associated Press' Josh Dubow. This includes the Rangers, Islanders, Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Yankees, Mets, Giants and Jets.
Make sure to give your condolences to the next New York fan you see.
The last championship to come from a New York team was in 2011 when the Giants won Super Bowl XLVI. Who will be the next?