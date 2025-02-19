Team USA Coach Provides Key Injury Updates Ahead of 4 Nations Final vs. Canada
Team USA is hopeful of being close to full strength for Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team Canada. Head coach Mike Sullivan provided an update on the status of some key players on Wednesday.
Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk, both of whom missed Monday's clash against Sweden, returned to practice on Wednesday and figure to be available for Thursday's game, Sullivan told reporters. Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk, who exited Monday's game early with an injury, missed practice on Wednesday. Sullivan indicated Brady was feeling under the weather but added that he would "anticipate" the 25-year-old to be ready to play in the final.
Sullivan also noted that the only player who is definitely not available for Thursday's battle with Canada is Charlie McAvoy, who was hospitalized with an infection after playing against Sweden on Monday.
As for defenseman Quinn Hughes, who Sullivan claimed was "coming" to Boston for Thursday's game, the coach indicated Hughes is only expected to make the trip to TD Garden if he's eligible to play. The NHL has determined that Hughes would only be able to play if the United States lost another defenseman to injury. As of now, Sullivan indicated that Hughes is not currently on the way to Boston, but things could change at a moment's notice.
Ultimately, it seems the Americans will be as close to full strength as possible come Thursday's 8 p.m. ET puck drop.