Team USA Honors Late Johnny Gaudreau With Heartfelt Gesture After Win vs. Finland
Team USA secured a victory in their first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, thanks to a four-goal outburst in the third period. Both Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk were outstanding in the 6–1 win over Finland, scoring two goals apiece and combining for five points on the night.
After the win, the team paid tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau, who passed away in August after he and his brother Matthew were struck by a car while riding bikes in their hometown.
Waiting at Brady's locker after his Player of the Game performance was a No. 13 Gaudreau Team USA jersey.
Gaudreau holds the record for the most points for Team USA in men's world championships with 43. He had appeared in 40 games for the U.S. after making his debut in 2014. In his honor, the team has left a locker stall open at the tournament with his jersey hanging on it. They put that jersey in front of Tkachuk's locker to celebrate his big game.
Following Thursday's win, Team USA will be back on the ice for a coveted clash with Canada on Saturday at the Bell Centre.