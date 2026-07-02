Alex Ovechkin Returning to Capitals: The Details on His New One-Year Deal

Alex Ovechkin is not done yet.

The 40-year-old (he turns 41 in September) left winger who is the NHL’s all-time leader in career goals signed a one-year deal with the Capitals on Thursday, marking his return for what will be his 22nd year with the team that selected him No. 1 in the 2004 NHL draft.

Ovechkin had 32 goals and 32 assists in 82 games last season for a Capitals team that missed out on the playoffs. He was in his final year of a four-year deal and said he would take some time to ponder his future in the game.

Ovechkin announced his decision on social media, with a fun video of him signing his contract:

Breaking down Ovechkin’s new one-year deal with the Capitals

Ovechkin’s new deal has a few wrinkles to it that will likely lead to a total salary of $9 million. His base salary is $1 million and comes with a $3.25 million signing bonus. He will also get a $4.75 million bonus if he plays at least 10 games. Since he played in all 82 games last year, that should be an easy bonus for him to hit.

He celebrated the deal with his family:

Family first ❤️



Welcome back to the Ovechkins!#Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/4j6qKVF1Dp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 2, 2026

What Ovechkin had to say about his return

Ovechkin was clearly fired up to get the deal done and announce his return for another season.

“I’m back! Thank you to everyone for giving me and my family the time to make this decision,” Ovechkin said. “I’m healthy. I love playing hockey and competing to win. I’m excited to come back and join my teammates so we can fight for a playoff spot and have a chance to win. See you in September, D.C.!”

Ovechkin’s biggest concern about returning for another season stemmed around the state of the Capitals and if they could turn things around after missing the playoffs last season.

Owner Ted Leonsis addressed those concerns in a statement announcing Ovechkin’s return.

“We are excited to have Alex return and continue his illustrious career,” Leonsis said. “Ever since we drafted him, there have been two constants: his love for the game and his relentless drive to win. Alex has always shown a deep commitment to his teammates, this organization, and the fans who have supported him throughout his career. I am incredibly proud of everything he has accomplished in a Capitals sweater, and I have no doubt he will continue to add to that legacy next season. He has defined excellence for this franchise and set a standard, and we are thrilled to have him continue writing this next chapter of his remarkable career.

“As we look ahead to next season, we are incredibly excited about the work our hockey operations group accomplished this summer to position our team to compete for a playoff berth and contend for the Stanley Cup. Our fans expect nothing less, and our organization has made the investments and difficult decisions necessary to build a new and exciting team. Having the greatest goal scorer in NHL history and the most important player in Capitals history return for another season means so much to our organization, our fans, and our city.”

The Capitals went 43-30-9 last season and missed out on the playoffs by three points.

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