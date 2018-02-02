With the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea fast approaching, here's everything you need to know about one of the most fun Winter Olympic sports to watch, curling.

Curling competition takes place every day of the Olympics, and starts the day before the Opening Ceremony. This year will be the first to have mixed doubles curling, and those competitions will start Feb. 8 and run through Feb. 13. Starting on Feb. 14 will be the traditional men's and women's tournaments, which will conclude Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, respectively.

With all the curling competitions, there will be a round-robin round and then the top four teams will play in the semifinals.

You can check out the entire curling schedule here.

In December, Sports Illustrated published a Rookie's Guide to Curling, which breaks down the differences between the mixed doubles competition and the traditional four-member team competition. It also provides a basic explanation of some of the more complicated rules of the sport. The guide also details the history of curling's place in the Olympics and gives a comprehensive look at the curling sheet and what each line on the playing surface means and how it affects scoring. It also gives a small insight into the strategy used so when you watch, you will understand why a team left a stone short or didn't look to get as close to the house with each toss.

​

In the January 29-February 5 Olympic Preview issue of Sports Illustrated’s magazine, our expert Brian Cazeneuve gave his medal predictions. Here are his picks for curling.

Men's

• Canada (Gold)

• Sweden (Silver)

• Switzerland (Bronze)

The U.S. is ranked fourth in the world.

Women's

• Canada (Gold)

• Great Britain (Silver)

• Sweden (Bronze)

Two thirds of curling stones come from the Scottish island of Ailsa Craig.

Mixed doubles

•​ Switerzland (Gold)

•​ Canada (Silver)

•​ China (Bronze)

The Swiss nipped Canada 6–5 at worlds.

Check out Brian’s medal predictions for all 102 events in the magazine.