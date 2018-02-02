With the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea fast approaching, here's everything you need to know about the snowboarding event.

Snowboarding at the Olympics is a lengthy competition, with events spanning throughout all 15 days in PyeongChang.

In December, SI published a complete Rookie's Guide to snowboarding, packed with information about the sport's different techniques, rules and qualifying criteria. From videos of insane tricks to detailed breakdowns of the Games' events and athletes, the Rookie's Guide will get you ready to go for one of the most popular (and highly contested) winter sports

And if you want even more coverage on the sport's athletes, our expert Brian Cazeneuve has you covered. In the January 29-February 5 Olympic Preview issue, Brian gave his medal predictions. Here are his picks for snowboarding:

Men

Big Air

• Gold: Mark McMorris, Canada

• Silver: Chris Corning, U.S.

• Bronze: Marcus Kleveland, Norway

Kleveland was the first rider to land a quad cork 1800 in Big Air competition.

Halfpipe

• Gold: Scotty James, Australia

• Silver: Shaun White, U.S.

• Bronze: Iouri Podladtchikov, Switzerland

In 2010, James, 15, became Australia’s youngest male Olympian in 50 years.

Parallel Giant Slalom

• Gold: Nevin Galmarini, Switzerland

• Silver: Alexander Payer, Austria

• Bronze: Roland Fischnaller, Italy

Reigning world champ Andreas Prommegger of Austria, 37, is still a threat.

Slopestyle

• Gold: Red Gerard, U.S.

• Silver: Marcus Kleveland, Norway

• Bronze: Hiroaki Kunitake, Japan

Gerard grew up with a terrain park in his Colorado backyard.

Snowboard Cross

• Gold: Alex Pullin, Australia

• Silver: Pierre Vaultier, France

• Bronze: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria

Pullin is also a guitar player, songwriter and singer.

Women

Big Air

• Gold: Anna Gasser, Austria

• Silver: Miyabi Onitsuka, Japan

• Bronze: Julia Marino, U.S.

Watch out for 17-year-old X Games champion Hailey Langland of the U.S.

Halfpipe

• Gold: Chloe Kim, U.S.

• Silver: Maddie Mastro, U.S.

• Bronze: Kelly Clark, U.S.

This would be the fourth podium for the 34-year-old Clark.

Parallel Giant Slalom

• Gold: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic

• Silver: Selina Joerg, Germany

• Bronze: Julia Dujmovits, Austria

Ledecká's grandfather, Jan Klapác, won two Olympic ice hockey medals.

Slopestyle

• Gold: Christy Prior, New Zealand

• Silver: Jamie Anderson, U.S.

• Bronze: Reira Iwabuchi, Japan

British-native Prior didn't snowboard until she was 17.

Snowboard Cross

• Gold: Michela Moioli, Italy

• Silver: Lindsey Jacobellis, U.S.

• Bronze: Chloe Trespeuch, France

Jacobellis has won 10 X Games gold medals, but she crashed in the last three Olympics.

