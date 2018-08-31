Olympic Long Jumper Jarrion Lawson Blames Contaminated Beef for Positive PED Test

Lawson has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test.

August 31, 2018

2017 World Championship silver medalist long jumper Jarrion Lawson has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Lawson failed a drug test for a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone. The AIU, which handles doping cases in track and field, informed Lawson of the failed drug test on Aug. 3, reports NBC Sports.

The long jumper has been suspended until a full disciplinary hearing.

Lawson released a statement saying there were "extremely trace amounts of the metabolite" in some beef he consumed.

"Having now researched trenbolone, we have discovered that it is a USDA approved steroid, legally used in the United States in the production of beef,” Lawson said in a statement, via NBC Sports. “Lab results have shown that there were extremely trace amounts of the metabolite in my sample. We are confident that we will prove that the metabolite entered my system through contamination. The Athletics Integrity Unit has been very helpful in providing us with the information needed to make our case. I am a 100% clean athlete and a big supporter of a clean sport. I am completely confident that a fair decision will be made in this case and I will be cleared of any wrong doing."

Lawson, 22, finished fourth in the long jump at the 2016 Rio Olympics and second at last year's world championships.

